Liga MX registers single-digit scorer champion for the second time in its history

Nicolás López and Germán Berterame registered nine goals after 17 dates and share a scoring championship in the Apertura 2021

With nine goals in the personal account, the attackers Nicolás López and Germán Berterame, who play in Tigres and Atlético de San Luis respectively, finished at the top of the scoring table of the Apertura 2021 that, for the second time in the history of professional Mexican soccer, crowns a footballer who did not reach double digits in the scoring record.

The only previous antecedent dates back to the Clausura 2017, a contest in which the Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz, current Seattle Sounders footballer, broke the nets nine times with Morelia and he endorsed the scepter as the maximum breaker that he obtained in a tournament back, thanks to eleven shots at the net.

Germán Berterame / Nicolás López ESPN

Nicolás López began his path to individual glory against Puebla on Matchday 4, with a 1-1 draw against the Strip at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium; a week later, the ‘Diente’ signed a double against Queretaro, in the 3-0 victory.

In view of Mazatlan FC, on Day 6, he chained his third duel with collaboration in the electronic one, because again he signed a double in the triumph 3 to 0, while on date 7 he increased the streak with a bit more against the Atlas, in a duel that culminated in a one-goal draw.

The Uruguayan went through six dates without seeing the door, until he again scored before Pachuca, in the feline triumph 3-0 on Matchday 14.

In the last match of the regular phase, the 28-year-old Uruguayan reached the top of the individual competition with his third double of the semester, against FC Juárez, in the 3-0 victory.

For its part, Germán Berterame began his scoring journey on Matchday 3 against Pumas and collaborated with the 3 to 1 against for the felines. Four dates later, the Atlético de San Luis goal man scored one more goal in the two-goal tie against Mazatlán FC and his third score came a week later in the distribution of points with Puebla (2-2).

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In the two subsequent days, the 22-year-old Argentine showed muscle and collaborated in two more wins for his team with 5 goals, every time he signed a triplet against Tijuana (4-1) and double against Toluca (1-2).

Finally, on date 15 he scored the ninth goal of the semester against Atlas, in the 6-2 win suffered by the club from Potosí.

It is worth mentioning that, in the 1932-33 season, Peruvian Julio Lores won the title as the top scorer of the football cycle, but the professional era of Mexican football was born in the 1943-44 campaign.