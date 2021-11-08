Liga MX general table: Apertura 2021, Matchday 17

The 2021 Apertura of Liga MX finally concluded the regular phase of the competition and we already have the 12 teams that will be competing in the ‘Big Party’. America consolidated as the best team of the 17 days with 35 points. In the repechage zone; Chivas, Pumas and Atlético de San Luis managed to get their ticket on the last day, while Mazatlán, Necaxa, Pachuca and FC Juárez were left out once again. Check here the complete statistics and the classification of the Grita México 2021 tournament.

General table of the Apertura 2021, Matchday 17

General table of the Apertura 2021, Matchday 17

As confirmed for a couple of weeks, America stayed with the first place of the general classification. With 35 points, the azulcremas closed in the highest part of the classification. Atlas and León will accompany those from Coapa with a direct ticket to the quarterfinals. Both the rojinegros and the ‘Panzas Verdes’ reached 29 units. The top 4 of the classification is completed by Tigres with 28 points.

Leading the playoff zone, we finally have Santos Laguna, Toluca and Puebla with 24 points. The difference between these three teams was the goal difference, which favored the ‘Warriors’ to have them in fifth place. Cruz Azul fell to eighth place with 23. These four teams will be the ones who will play the repechage at home in search of reaching the quarterfinals.

Below the celestial, we have Monterrey and Chivas with 22 points. The Rayados were left to duty in the regular phase and now they will have to leave home to look for a ticket to the quarterfinals. Then they are the Pumas, who marched outside the qualifying zone for most of the tournament and they got in at the last minute with 21 points. Atlético de San Luis reached 20 units and completed the top 12 zone.

The teams that say goodbye to soccer for this 2021, begin with Mazatlán and Necaxa. The ‘Cañoneros’ and the ‘Rayos’ added the same 20 points as the Potosinos, but their worst goal difference left them out this time. They are joined by Pachuca, FC Juárez and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro. The worst place in the regular season ended up being for the Tijuana Xolos, who could not get out of the basement despite winning their last two games. These six teams will go on vacation and start thinking about Clausura 2022.