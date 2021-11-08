Lewis Hamilton highlighted the pressure and the “battle” with ‘Checo’ Pérez in the Mexican GP

The Briton stressed that he really enjoyed the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and highlighted his second position despite pressure from the Mexican

The British Lewis hamilton, driver of the Mercedes team, acknowledged this Sunday that Conquering second place in the Mexican Grand Prix, it was difficult for him to give everything due to the pressure of Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérezby Red Bull.

“This second place cost me to give my all because ‘Checo’ was pushing me a lot, always following close and with that he was showing the power of his car“he explained after the race.

Lewis Hamilton finally contained the onslaught of ‘Checo’ Pérez to climb to second place on the podium EFE

The Formula 1 champion finished in second place in Mexico, after failing to keep up with the winner and leader of the 2021 season, the Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who took a difference of almost 17 seconds.

In addition, Hamilton had to beat the Mexican Pérez, who finished just over a second behind him.

2 Related

“The performance of ‘Checo’, how close he was to me the whole time, showed how fast his car is. ‘Checo’ did a great job. I really enjoyed the race, “added the seven-time Grand Circus champion.

With the victory, Verstappen reached 312.5 points and placed 19th behind Hamilton with only four Grands Prix on the calendar: Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

“I want to say congratulations to Max, his car is much superior, all of Red Bull did a great job. We still had a great fight with Sergio at the end and well I finally finished second,” lamented the Briton.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Lewis Hamilton showed surprise at the way in which the Finn Valtteri Bottas, his Mercedes teammate, crashed at the start and complicated his career to finish in 15th place despite taking pole position on Saturday.

“I don’t know why Valtteri spun at the start. He was close to me, I was trying to keep the others behind and suddenly someone came behind Valtteri and I couldn’t stop myself. But I think they would still have us. defeated, “he noted.

The Briton assured that he is “better than neck” and “fresh as always” to finish the season.