Leonardo DiCaprio will produce the series ‘Giants of the Industry’, by the hand of History Channel – El Financiero

Leonardo Dicaprio He is perhaps one of the most established contemporary actors in the entertainment industry. Not only for being an actor in great movies, like Titanic, catch me if you can or The wolf of Wall Street, but also because of his role as a producer. Since 2004 he has participated as a producer in dramas such as The Murder of Richard Nixon, The Aviator or The orphan.

The actor owns his own production house, called Appian Way Production, with which he has done various production jobs. Now DiCaprio returns as producer of a new series that will be broadcast by History Channel, call “Industry Giants”, Miniseries that will talk about the so-called ‘Titans of the 20th century‘: William Boeing, Henry ford, Walter chrysler, JP Morgan Jr. and Pierre Du Pont.

This production consists of three chapters, each lasting an hour and a half, where it is shown how each of the aforementioned characters created fortunes of billions of dollars at the same time that they transformed their country and opened the way to new industries; supremacy was being fought for by all of them.

Since the end of the First World War Until the beginning of the second, the miniseries will make a trip to the past that includes interviews with experts, documents and recreations of the time to describe how these Giants of the industry managed to promote the automotive industry, the construction of skyscrapers, the human conquest in aviation and the momentum of American victory in the Second World War.

But as everyone sought supremacy, were there no rivalries? Of course yes! Both between them and with the then president of the United States, Franklin Roosevelt. But over the years they joined forces to beat a bigger rival.

The first chapter will be called “A new generation“Where it is narrated how these so-called titans began to emerge after having suffered the ravages left by the First World War.

The second will be called “The giants against the president”, Which as its name implies, will address the dispute that existed between these characters and Roosevelt in the midst of a Great Depression that was on the verge of bankruptcy and failure of the Titans.

Finally, “United we Stand”Is the third and last chapter that takes place at the outbreak of a Second World War; The United States needed to build a war machine in order to face enemies. The president needed help from these characters, who managed to unite for the benefit of their country.

This series will premiere on Monday, September 20 in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela, and the Tuesday, September 21 in Mexico. We leave you the trailer so you don’t miss out on this series that DiCaprio prepared alongside the History Channel.