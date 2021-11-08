Learn how the 2021 Apertura playoff will be played

MEXICO CITY

The four duels corresponding to repechage of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 were defined after the end of the regular phase of the championship, said matches will be played after the FIFA date, that is, on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November.

At the first intersection, Santos Laguna will receive again at Athletic of San Luis in the Corona TSM Stadium, reliving the duel of the last day where both teams equalized without annotations, which earned the Potosinos to access the reclassification

The second key will match the Red Devils of Toluca, who add eight consecutive games without winning and will now receive at the Nemesio Diez about Pumas of the UNAM who got their ticket to the repechage giving a show of pride on the last date of the regular phase.

The third match will be at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, between the Puebla by Nicolás Larcamón before the Chivas by Marcelo Michel Leaño, two teams that triumphed on the final day and thus obtained the pass for reclassification, will now experience a duel between two young strategists.

Finally, the current champion of Liga MX, Blue Cross, will face who was his executioner in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, the Rayados from Monterrey, the clash still has the venue to be defined, since it could be at the Azteca Stadium without an audience or in an alternate square as decided by La Maquina.

For its part; America, Atlas, Leon and Tigers They are waiting for the results that are given in the reclassification to know who will be their rivals in the quarter finals of the contest, being the best classified in the regular phase.

The days and hours of the confrontations will be announced by the MX League this Monday, November 8 at approximately 11:00 Central Mexico.

