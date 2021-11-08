Learn about the actress’s reasons for leaving the screen

How can we forget to forget Cameron Diaz in “The Mask” or “The Sweetest Thing”! We tell you the reasons for his early retirement from acting.

Cameron Diaz is one of the favorite actresses of the 90s and early 2000s. The spectacular romantic comedies that she did during that time were forever in the hearts of her fans.

The actress is enjoying her retirement – Photo: Instagram @camerondiaz

Sadly for the audience, Cameron decided to leave the big screen earlier than expected. Although for his part in several interviews he has made it clear that he is happy with his life outside the artistic medium. However, the actress left a great void that even after several years is still felt.

Her last screen appearances were in the films “Annie” “Sex Tape” and “The Other Man,” all released in 2014.

Cameron Diaz has become a reference for healthy living – Photo: Instagram @camerondiaz

Cameron Diaz’s motive

Cameron Diaz started in the art industry as a child. At the age of 15, she began her career as a model, a profession that made her travel the whole world. Seven years later, he started in the cinema with the movie “The mask.” With 40 films in her career, the actress decided to take time off the screen, a decision she does not regret.

“I started [a experimentar la fama] when I was 22 years old, 25 years ago, that’s a long time ”. “The way I see it is that I have given more than half of my life to the public. I feel like it’s okay for me to take time now to reorganize myself and choose how I want to return to the world. If I decide. I don’t miss acting, ”the actress commented in an interview with InStyle magazine.

Currently, Cameron Diaz continues to work but at a much slower pace and without reporting anything to anyone.

“It’s funny that no one knows what I’m doing,” he added. “Because my time is all mine. I don’t sell any movies, and since I don’t sell anything, I don’t have to give anyone anything. I will no longer do this. I am living my life ”.

Cameron Diaz spends much of his time spending time with his family

The actress commented that being part of the art industry makes you forget to dedicate time to things in life that are also important.

“You know, I think the 40s are the best decade.” “You can just be real with yourself and you can also make the necessary changes because you have the experience of looking back on four decades. Observe patterns and see what really works. You have the opportunity to stop worrying about anything. Ready! Never mind. I really don’t. It is a great relief ”.

Photo: Instagram @camerondiaz

Cameron Díaz and Benji Madden have had a nice relationship for six years; In 2019 Raddix Madden, their first daughter, was born.

Cameron and Benji got married in January 2015 – Photo: Instagram @benjaminmadden

Currently the actress is enjoying the simple but most important things in life, which is family time. Despite being away from the artistic medium, she remains very active on social networks where she often shares recipes with the almost eight million followers she has on Instagram.

In 2029 he partnered with Katherine Power and they launched an organic wine brand called “Avaline” that has garnered rave reviews in the industry for being an environmentally friendly product.

