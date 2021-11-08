Lakers and their worst enemy at the start of the season: injuries

As if last season had served as a harbinger, the Los Angeles Lakers face injuries from their stars early in the season. On Saturday night, without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers fell 105-90 in their visit to the Portland Trail Blazers.

James has missed four of the first 10 games this season. First, he suffered the ankle that caused him so much trouble last season, leading him to miss two games. After the ankle situation, LeBron returned to the court with the Angelenos for three games. However, he has missed the last two again due to abdominal muscle strain. I could be out for about a week.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James haven’t been able to stay healthy for the first few weeks. Chris Elise / NBAE via Getty Images

Davis hasn’t had a good time this season, either. Davis had already given a scare, but assured that only something serious would make him stay on the sidelines of the games. That day came. A thumb injury had him in doubt heading into the game against the Trail Blazers. However, it was an upset stomach that eventually caused her to go to the showers early after seven minutes.

“(AD) was figuring out whether the thumb would let him play or not, but then he got up this afternoon with something in his stomach. He came with the group and said the thumb felt good to play, but then he threw up into a bag. to that, he wanted to try to play, but already at the moment of the ‘tip-off’ his stomach had returned four times. He tried, but then he could not continue, “explained coach Frank Vogel after the game.

Davis played 36 of 72 games last regular season due to injuries, while James was only able to appear in 45. Despite both returning for the first playoff series, Davis was injured again and the pace of play was simply not there to the team.



It is a reality that, last season, the short time between one season and another due to the delay due to a pandemic, hurt the then current champions, Lakers, to recover. This year, the story has been different, but not the result. The Angelenos are suffering from injuries, beyond the preseason.

At the moment, there are five players who are out: Trevor Ariza (right ankle injury), Talen Horton-Tucker (right thumb), LeBron James (abdominal muscle tension), Kendrick Nunn (right knee) and Anthony Davis (upset stomach and right thumb). And while they have recovered, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard have also been out with injury so far this season.

“We can’t make excuses, it’s about energy, effort and humility. Things happen and we can’t make excuses, that’s not the Lakers style of basketball,” Dwight Howard said after the loss on Saturday night. “Everyone has to be ready to play, regardless of who is on the floor.”

Aspirations and expectations are always high for the Los Angeles franchise. So far, it’s been a bumpy start for the Angelenos, between injuries and new additions to the team. They are tenth in the Western Conference with a record of five wins and five losses.

The next commitment for the Lakers is on Monday hosting the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center.