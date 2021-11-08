La Nación / Nine soldiers, to prison for abusing a girl

A sentencing court made up of judges Jesús Riera, Juan Pablo Mendoza and Fabián Weinsensee sentenced nine sailors accused of the crime of sexual abuse of children, in which a 13-year-old girl was the victim. The event was registered on the Navy property in August 2018.

Likewise, five other defendants were acquitted of guilt and sentence by the trial court because there was doubt about the participation of the defendants in the punishable act.

The collegiate court decided to sentence Héctor Rodolfo Morel Benítez to 17 years in prison. While those who were sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment are Miguel Vargas, Cristian de Jesús Saucedo, Ángel Inzaurralde, Marcos Delfino, Kevin Fernández, José Ferreira, Carlos Machuca and Jonathan Valenzuela. The one who received the sentence of 17 years in prison was for the highest reproach according to the Sentencing Court.

Rafael Martínez Britos, Édgar Ramón Coronel de León, Heriberto Chávez Vázquez, José María Cáceres Tintel and Ronald César Arrúa Gómez were acquitted of guilt and punishment.

The sentence was announced this afternoon in the Judicial Power of the capital and the trial that began months ago was being carried out behind closed doors by order of the Sentencing Court.

The incident dates from August 20, 2018. The minor had disappeared from her home on August 6 of the same year, for which her mother filed a complaint with the Public Ministry. He appeared after noon on August 7, serving around 24 hours absent. He returned to his home and several days later he told his mother what had happened, so they went to report the incident.

The Prosecutor’s Office carried out the investigation for sexual abuse of children and child pornography, since they even took photographs of the event, which occurred inside the Arsenal de la Marina. In addition, he seized about 80 cell phones, where there would be evidence of this fact and they checked the closed circuit cameras.

