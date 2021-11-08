Kristen Stewart wants to face James Bond in the new era of the saga

The actress Kristen Stewart, is on everyone’s lips these days so much for his recently announced engagement to his girlfriend Dylan meyer As for her acclaimed role as Diana of Wales in the film ‘Spencer’, she wants to be a Bond girl, but not just anybody.

In a new interview for the British newspaper Daily Mail, the one who was the protagonist of the youth saga ‘Twilight’ has expressed her desire to present herself as the villain in one of the next installments of the 007 agent franchise, which for now does not have a substitute for Daniel Craig. According to his statements, Kristen would love to act as a potential love interest for the spy, one who would end up betraying him to try to annihilate him.

Of course he would be in a Bond film, oh yeah! I’d like to be the Bond girl who turns out to be bad … the villain. It could embody both facets. I’ve never been bad, yet. I like to play the good guy … But maybe I need to switch sides “

Although her supposed character would be quite similar to the one played by Eva Green in ‘Casino Royale’ (2006), the truth is that Kristen has preferred to praise in her interview the French actress Lea Seydoux, who appears in the last two tapes of the saga – ‘Specter’ (2015) and ‘No time to die’ (2021) – and she is also one of her best friends in the film industry. “Lea is one of the most fascinating people I have ever met,” he assured.