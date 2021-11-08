Konami explains why Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D has been temporarily removed from the Nintendo 3DS eShop – Nintenderos

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo 3DS catalog. We are talking in this case of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D.

In the text below, Konami shares that the game had to be temporarily removed from the eShop for reasons of license renewal. In all, 12 games have been temporarily retired.

Here it is:

We are currently working to renew the licenses for selected historical footage used in the game, therefore we have made a temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3 and all products that include these digital games globally as of November 8, 2021. We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work to make these products available for purchase once again. Thank you for your continued support of the Metal Gear series.

And these are all the retired games:

・ PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

・ PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

・ PlayStation®3 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION

・ PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SONS OF LIBERTY HD EDITION

・ PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER HD EDITION

・ PlayStation®Vita METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION

・ PlayStation ™ Now METAL GEAR SOLID HD COLLECTION

・ Xbox 360 METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3

・ Nintendo 3DS METAL GEAR SOLID SNAKE EATER 3D

・ GOG.com METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE

・ NVIDIA® SHIELD ™ METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD for SHIELD TV

・ NVIDIA® SHIELD ™ METAL GEAR SOLID 3 HD for SHIELD TV

What is your opinion? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

Source.