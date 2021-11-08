Know the side effects of statins: the details

Statins are considered in the field of medicine as the set of drugs that help lower the cholesterol bad in blood. Beyond the benefit it generates for our Health, these medicines cause side effects in the body of the person suffering from a high level of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. If you did not know this, we recommend that you continue reading the article to know them.

The statins are taken after the person who has cholesterol suffers a heart attack or stroke, thus avoiding lowering the risk of suffering another similar episode. Although after ingesting the medications, they become essential for the Health And if they are stopped, high cholesterol could come on quickly.

Related news

Recent studies determined that statins can cause side effects on the Health of the individual. One of the effects can be the emergence of depression and adverse psychiatric reactions to some medications. According to research published in the National Institute of Health at the US National Library of Medicine, some people increase their risk of serious psychiatric events and behavior changes due to these drugs.

In addition to depression and psychiatric reactions, the use of drugs to combat the cholesterol High can cause nausea, diarrhea, headache, sleep disturbances, vomiting, and dizziness. Also to these are alopecia, memory loss, pancreatitis and sexual dysfunction.

Photo: Pexels

The Health It can also be physically hurt, as the wide range of side effects include inflammation, muscle damage, and weakness, as well as tingling in some extremities. Consequently, specialists recommend going to a medical center or doctor in case these episodes are frequent, in order to find a solution and not stop consuming the statins for cholesterol.