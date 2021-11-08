Kevin Feige, The Marvel Encyclopedia

In the corridors of Marvel Studios they called him The Marvel Encyclopedia, a curious nickname for a nerd who dreamed of making films similar to George Lucas’s Star Wars and Christopher Reeve’s Superman. It never crossed his mind to hold the vast universe of Stan Lee in his hands, but our multiverse awaited Kevin Feige.

He joined the studios as a producer in 2000, just as Bryan Singer and Avi Arad began to weave the dream with the first X-Men tape. The details came from his part, each mutant exhibited fidelity according to its origin thanks to its obsession with science fiction and comics; he was a figure collector having fun with million dollar toys.

He made and undone because he proved to be a worshiper of mythology. I understood, as a fan, what a faithful reader to the adventures of Professor X and his mutants would want to see on screen, for example, to see how Logan’s (Hugh Jackman) bone system was decalcified and reinforced with adamantium. So he saw it in the first place that he made a cameo as part of the science team in charge of the injection and the birth of Wolverine. Do you remember the scene?

The only but that we put at that time was not respecting the uniforms. It is impossible to blame ourselves, we are romantics of the geeky details, and the future would leave us wanting to see the X-Men in their original models, although the savagery of the Logan film made us forgive the lack of purism.

And it must be said that Feige was rejected five times from the School of Motion Picture Arts at the University of Southern California. Until the sixth he hit and was made to step on the same classrooms as his idol warsie George Lucas, and Robert Zemeckis, from Back to the Future.

Once again, his intention was always to give new generations the fantasies he fell in love with, even though the fate of The Man of Steel is not in his hands. That, deep inside him, he knows that he would die of wanting to get his hands on an adaptation in DC, for something he allowed the reference to Kal-El in Eternals, by Chloé Zhao.

For Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy, Feige was second in command with Arad. Even being The Encyclopedia, he learned how to give continuity and spin heroes and villains from the same universe, without losing surprise and generating expectation. Raimi, in that sense, is a fundamental pillar in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

WHAT IF…?

The exploits of our favorite New York wall-crawler, and the most popular character globally, ignited the spark and, as if it were the classic series from the publishing house What if …?, Which poses different destinies from the original canon In the comics, he wondered what would happen if we put all these fascinating characters in one place? They called him crazy.

First, because the rights to Spider-Man and X-Men belong to Sony Pictures and (at that time) 20th Century Fox, while the rest of the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby superheroes had full freedom of use by having Marvel Studios the licenses, and secondly, who was going to throw the shot of finding so many Feige stuck in the Marvel mythology? No. Impossible, it is one in millions, in addition, the great screenwriters and filmmakers detested and continue to attack the genre.

With all the pain in the world and after understanding that Marvel Comics is more than the disciples of Charles Xavier and Spidey, Feige and Marvel Enterprises evolved and came together as Marvel Entertainment to declare their intentions to produce independent adaptations of the comics, in 2005.

His first opposition was Stan Lee Media, the then bankrupt company founded by Stan himself, the author of several characters. The lawsuit did not proceed and later the legendary artist would be incorporated into his classic cameos, whose last appearance was in Avengers: Endgame, after his death on November 12, 2018.

Thus began the Iron Man project independently, the studio was in charge of raising its own funds and financing its madness. Arad, then, was the director; Feige, just a producer. The press made fun of them because their favorite characters, as we mentioned The Fantastic Four, were from other production companies.

They called them “second boys”, “leftovers”. There was skepticism. They offered the script development to 30 scriptwriters and none wanted to be related to the segregated, except director Jon Favreau, who signed Robert Downey Jr. for an independent film, depending on an insurance company to put out the fires of possible failures!

It is said that they offered him only half a million dollars. And so they came to San Diego Comic-Con 2007, with him as Tony Stark and Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Pots.

The headlines swallowed their words and the Marvel project was a reality. They applauded Kevin after hearing Robert say, “They are the reason I’m here.” The rest is history.

THE MCU CONFIRMATION

Iron Man raised more than $ 585 million and nearly tripled his investment. Jon was a fan of the Man of Steel comic, Downey Jr. too; not to mention The Encyclopedia, who had the courage to decree the inauguration of the MCU with the introduction of the agent and director of SHIELD Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as the easter eggs that would provide the foundation of the project The Avengers.

Now it’s part of a larger universe, ”says Fury in Iron Man. Boom!

We started to see the list of our characters: Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and no one took my head from forming the largest group of Marvel Comics, ”says Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, in the documentary The Creation of A universe. They smashed the box office, took a week off, and went to Canada to film The Incredible Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner.

In that tape, Feige introduced a post-credit scene where Tony Stark shows up to tell General Ross of his intention to put together a group and there was no going back. The Avengers began to reunite after introducing Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who said “yes” to the box office phenomenon.

Of course, screenwriters and filmmakers joined in to increase the prestige of the House of Ideas: Anthony and Joe Russo, James Gunn (Mr. geeky, encyclopedia and we dare to say more than Feige), Scott Derrickson, Taika Waititi and Jon Watts.

As in the comics, the president saw fit to divide the films into the famous Phases, each one ending with an Avengers film, as if it were an event that usually affects the universes of the printed canon. In this case, Marvel Studios required three Phases to involve a larger-scale cosmic threat, Thanos (Josh Brolin), half eternal and deviant, originally from the planet Titan.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far from home (2019) rounded off the three phases under the name of The Infinity Saga, a different name from the great events The Infinity Wars and The Infinity Gauntlet, where our heroes try to stop Thanos from destroying the universe as we know him through the infinity gems, which possess distinct powers to manipulate time, power, space, reality, soul and mind.

THE MCU IN NUMBERS

According to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame has the second place in the select list of the highest grossing films of all time, with 2,797 million 501,328 dollars, only below Avatar with more than 2,887 million. The franchise so far is the most profitable in movie history with more than $ 23 billion since 2008.

So far, Feige’s fortune is estimated at $ 200 million, according to US media. In addition to swelling its MCU and studio finances, in 2009 the Walt Disney Company acquired Marvel Studios and its properties in a transaction for more than four billion.

To date, with the premiere of Eternals, 26 films that are part of the universe and its chronological line have been released, with eight more on the horizon for the remainder of the year and until 2023. And four in pending status: Blade, Deadpool 3, Captain America 4 (with Sam Wilson carrying the shield after Steve Rogers retirement) and a new one from X-Men.

43 characters drawn from Marvel Comics have had their representation and continuity in the MCU.

IT’S ALSO HUMAN

Not everything is pretty, it should be noted that the first Marvel tapes always had the character of very marked humor, justified by Chris Evans as a need to feel the fantasy of the characters closer to the real public and not used to reading comics, however As it became the property of the mouse, this became greater and the violence was more controlled under the standards of being movies for the whole family.

For example, although it was a success and is one of the most successful, Captain America: Civil War differs greatly from Mark Millar’s masterpiece; Avengers: Age of Ultron, too.

Without going so far back, Venom: Freed Carnage, which is officially part of the MCU, after different agreements, is very tepid by showing a basic need of symbionts: to eat brains to survive by extracting phenylethylamine from the organ. Snacks are hardly suggested and self-censorship in fiction is unheard of when the world shows worse things on social media.

From there on out, everything is honey on flakes. Even though Feige has the final say in the cuts authorized to the directors of each film of the MCU, as suggested by James Gunn in his experience directing for DC Films, Suicide Squad, the MCU is a success for the fortune of comic characters and lovers of superheroes, not for great filmmakers.

EXPANSION IN PHASE 4

In July 2019 his magic was presented again, he announced at San Diego Comic-Con the start of Phase 4 and confirmed the series as part of the universe and the cinematic canon, both in live action and in animated format. What does this mean? That since the premiere of WandaVision, at the beginning of 2021, to catch the thread of the rest of the films you must also follow the shows developed for Disney +, so far 13 programmed in this phase and whose titles of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What if …? they are also available on the platform.

In the filmic part, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Eternals have already done the same.

“Television series give us the same thing as one-shot shorts gave us, develop other characters, and take this on a larger scale than we dream of,” Feige said during a Reddit chat.

Everything concerning this stage takes place as collateral of the snap and the defeat of Thanos at the hands of The Avengers in Endgame: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) try to get away from reality, Sam Wilson assumes the position left by Rogers and becomes the first Black Captain America, in Loki, Kang the Conqueror awakens; Shang-Chi possesses 10 mysterious power rings and the cosmic, eternal and deviant subspecies appear, descendants of The Celestials and The First Firmament (the first universe).

The Avengers are separated and the fate of the new lineup is unknown; However, two key films to understand the future of the MCU are Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opens in December and Doctor Strange Into the Multiverse of Madness, scheduled for May 2022: It is the opening and introduction of the multiverse to the MCU! !

Feige did it again, wove facts to bring us to explore dimensions outside Earth-616 (the present and the main multiverse) and, in this way, open a lot of possibilities in the future, one of them is the driving towards the great Secret Wars event, the famous pitched battle between superheroes and supervillains orchestrated by the powerful entity Beyonder, master and lord of his own multiverse.

Before, humanity has to live the secret invasion of the Skrulls, who are already among us in the MCU, just remember the facts in Captain Marvel (2019); which will be narrated in a miniseries so far titled Secret Invasion.

As Doctor Strange said, “We see 14,000,605 futures and only in one do we make it.” We are the future and Kevin Feige entrusted ourselves to the cosmic conflict. Long life.

