Kendall Jenner designer Lady Gaga and Amal Clooney dies at 28

The world of international fashion is in mourning, one of its most talented representatives, Federica (Kikka) Cavenati, died at the age of 28 from a “sudden and rapid illness,” according to a brief statement shared by her family. His name will go down in history for his fresh and daring creations.

Cavenati was co-founder – along with her partner and partner Marco Capaldo – and designer of the firm 16Arlington, which aims to recover the glam from the 1920s, in garments that are suitable for all types of bodies, with a touch of eccentricity, from its headquarters in London.

Kikka’s designs had managed to capture the attention of companies such as Net-a-Porter, Browns Fashion or Bergdorf Goodman, in addition to conquering actresses and singers who have worn his creations such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, Kendall Jenner or Lena Dunham.

Lately Cavenati had had to deal with the stress that his designs, designed for large events, did not find a place in a society in absolute confinement, due to the covid-19 pandemic, however, the firm managed to overcome this hard moment thanks in support of the British Fashion Council.

It will be in February when the one that became Federica’s last collection for 16 Arlington is presented, during the London Fashion Week. Marco has decided that the passes will become a tribute to his girlfriend and designer. In addition, her friend and model in the fall-winter 2020 show, Lena Dunham, gave her a heartfelt message.

“The first time I met my friend Kikka Cavenati, it took me about 10 minutes to realize how beautiful she was. And that is to say a lot, because Kikka She was mostly gorgeous, shiny auburn hair, huge eyes of Bambi, the juicy lips that any woman would pay a lot of money for, “described Lena.

Dunham also noted from Federica that she had “perfect teeth with enough character to be charming. And her beauty, which is so easy to flaunt, paled in comparison to how good she made other women feel.” The model praised that “Kikka she lived to help other women recognize her beauty. “

Lena stressed that this was “an inherent quality” of her dear friend, with whom she summarized her relationship with some heartfelt words: “No one who has crossed her path will ever be the same again” and, by way of omen, expressed that ” neither fashion “could be the same, after his creations.

