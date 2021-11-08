Keanu Reeves, Andrew Garfield and other celebrities who look younger than they really are

How many times have you been surprised when you find out the age of your favorite actors or singers? It is more common than you think, many times they look younger than they really are and here we show you some examples that will leave you speechless

We are used to seeing the great Hollywood stars appear in all kinds of movies and We tend to believe that we know their age or at least have an idea, however, many times we are wrong since they look younger than they really are. One of the best known cases is Keanu Reeves, who recently turned 57 years old and we know that he does not look like it, there are even countless memes of the protagonist of Matrix Resurrections. But this is not the only case, which is why we are going to introduce you to various celebrities such as Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix) who have been in charge of fooling time for many years. So make yourself comfortable, bring your favorite snack and meet this list that has the sole purpose of unmasking the most famous faces in Hollywood so that the next time they star in a blockbuster or a successful series, you will know the secret they keep regarding their age.

Keanu Reeves (57 years old)

Keanu reeves, lord and master of memes about the passage of time, right now he awaits the premiere of his new movie, Matrix Resurrections, and recently turned 57 years that are not noticeable at all.

Mila Kunis (38 years old)

Mila Kunis seems to have discovered how to stop the passage of time since right now she is 38 years old, do you consider that she does look her age?

John Cho (49 years old)

John Cho is about to hit the small screen with the Netflix original series Cowboy Bebop. Would you believe us if we told you that he is 49 years old. We know, hard to believe.

Gwyneth Paltrow (48 years old)

Prepare your face in amazement: Gwyneth Paltrow was born in 1972, so the Oscar winner is 48 years old and at the end of September she will turn 49. Does everyone agree that she is perfect?

Samuel L. Jackson (72 years old)

The renowned Oscar-nominated actor, Samuel L. Jackson, is 72 years old and does not look like it at all. Maybe his great sense of humor or his Fury character in movies like Avengers: Endgame make it look younger.

Jeff Goldblum (69 years old)

In addition to participating in franchises that have marked the history of cinema as Jurassic parkJeff Goldblum has also made us doubt about his true age since he is 69 years old, do you think he looks like it?

Sofia Vergara (49 years old)

Sofia Vergara, the star of Modern Family, turned 49 last July and there is no doubt that every year she is more beautiful.

Andrew Garfield (38 years old)

Andrew Garfield is getting closer to 40, have you imagined it? It’s funny that he played a young man from high school in The amazing Spiderman just 8 years ago.

Reese Witherspoon (45 years old)

Reese Witherspoon, one of the most influential women in the film and television industry, rose to fame with Legally Blonde; But at 45, he still maintains the spark that characterized Elle Woods.

Justin Long (43)

In the case of Justin Long, whom we have seen in films like The Demon and Hard to kill 4.0He is 43 years old but he is one of those who could pose as a young university student for his entire life.

Shakira (44 years old)

Shakira has brought her singing and songwriting career to the big screen with films like Zootopia. At the beginning of this year he turned 44 years old.

Jada Pinkett Smith (49 years old)

Jada pinkett smith, who will reprise her role as Niobe in Matrix ResurrectionsHe is 49 years old and at the end of September he will reach 50 more radiant than ever.

Vera Wang (72 years)

The renowned fashion designer, Vera Wang, who has dressed great celebrities in the world of cinema as Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez, turned 72 last June. Can you believe it?

Avril Lavigne (36 years old)

One of the most popular singers of the 2000s is Avril Lavigne, who has collaborated on the soundtrack of films such as Almighty and Invading neighborsHe will turn 37 on September 27.

Bianca Lawson (42 years old)

If you thought you had seen it all, better consider it because Bianca lawson He’s 42 years old. It seems that time stopped for the protagonist of Queen Sugar, they do not believe?



Christina Aguilera (40 years old)

The famous singer and protagonist of the musical Charming nights, Christina Aguilera, He is 40 years old. Does everyone agree that age favors you?

Halle Berry (55 years old)

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, at 55, has made a very special place in the hearts of many moviegoers for characters like Catwoman..