Katy Perry dismisses what they will say and puts her happiness first, regardless of the extra kilos that the pregnancy left her – Nueva Mujer

Katy Perry is one of the singers more beautiful and dear of international celebrity. The affection of his fans has earned it thanks to his amazing race and his talent in front of the microphones.

The interpreter became a mother with the arrival of the little girl Daysi Dove, fruit of his relationship with the actor Orlando Bloom.

Although for many years she was applauded for her slim figure, after pregnancy she gained a few extra kilos that have not even been subtracted beauty.

Katy Perry puts her happiness and mental health first

While adapting to the maternity, the artist is focused on enjoying her daughter’s early years regardless of what they will say about her figure and putting the happiness of his family and his emotional stability.

“I really enjoyed my experience. I’m still 5 kilos more than when I got pregnant, but I’m in no rush. It has been a year. I am more interested in your happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are… quite interesting, ”said the singer. – Katy Perry

Perry joined the list of famous people who have been in charge of naturalizing this process and really showing themselves with what we go through. women.

However, being a public figure, Katy has had to deal with even more critics and rejection from your weight gain, although this is not something that gives you a headache.

The artist has appeared on several occasions enjoying the beach in the company of her family, without fear of being captured by the paparazzi, showing that he is not ashamed of his extra pounds.

On the contrary, they remind him that thanks to his body he brought his most special little person.