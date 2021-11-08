Kanye West appears with his new girlfriend after Kim Kardashian’s ‘date’ with Pete Davidson

Six years of marriage fighting to save their relationship were more than enough for Kim Kardashian, who decided to put an end to her relationship with rapper Kanye West for his sake and the four children that the couple have in common.





The businesswoman and television star made a clean slate after the rapper’s frequent and highly publicized erratic behavior, which added to the accusations of infidelity, pushed Kardashian to ask for a divorce, especially after Kanye rejected any offer of help and humiliated himself to his in-laws in public.

Ye and Kim Kardashian were married for six years. GTRES

A long and expensive divorce, but one that Kim Kardashian would be trying to maintain in a cordial way for the sake of her four little ones. Now, that does not mean that he is not making his own life; And although the ex-partner has seen each other from time to time, it seems that Kardashian is clear that she is going to move on.

A few days ago, Kim surprised his followers with new rumors of a possible relationship with the comedian Pete Davidson, with whom he had met during the debut of the socialite in Saturday night Live!, the comedy show where he usually collaborates, and where they shared a kiss during a sketch. The chemistry could have emerged then, because Pete and Kim were photographed holding hands and enjoying what could be a date at an amusement park. This would be Kim Kardashian’s first relationship since announcing her divorce last February. According to various sources, neither Kim, 41, nor Davidson, 27, would be concerned about the age difference.

Kim and Pete Davidson (pictured) would not be concerned about the age difference, and would be taking their relationship casually. GTRES

However, it seems that there would be someone who would not be very happy with this turn of events, and this would be Kanye West, who a few days ago manifested in an interview for Drink Champs Podcast that “he was not even divorced” and that “he still wanted to live with ‘his wife’”. The artist has made it very clear that he does not like these manifestations of affection and romance between his ex-wife and the comedian, and would be doing everything possible so that he does not show in public any new romances until his divorce is finished.





According Hollywood Life, Kanye would have told his ex-wife that showing up like this with Pete Davidson would not be good for his image as a family, and not “in the eyes of God”, according to his beliefs. He would be so upset that he would have even contacted Kris Jenner, matriarch of the clan, to end the relationship.

Kanye West ‘introduces’ his new girlfriend

Kanye, with Vinetria at the Donda Academy team presentation. Instagram / nonstopbucket

Now, Kanye may consider that what Kim is doing is “not right”, but that has not stopped him from getting along with his new girlfriend, a 22-year-old model named Vinetria.

As reported PageSix exclusively, the rapper would have been dating the beautiful model for “some time”, and has accompanied him in various events, including one of his religious celebrations and the debut of the Donda Academy basketball games, owned by West, in Minneapolis, an event with a lot of meaning for the artist.

Vinetria, the 22-year-old model with whom Ye is related. Instagram / Vinetria

Vinetria is a 22-year-old model, who moves discreetly on social networks and who would have started a casual relationship with the artist a few months ago. This would be Kanye West’s second public relationship since Kim Kardashian started the divorce proceedings, since he was dating the model Irina Shayk for a few weeks, although things did not come to fruition.





According to sources close to the family, both Kim and those around him would be concerned about West’s reaction, especially after stating that “I still wanted to be with her” a few days ago: “My children want their parents to be together, and I want them to let’s be together ”.

