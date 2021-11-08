Julia Roberts: Meet the dark ending of “Pretty Woman” that Julia Robers did not want to film | Present

If you opened this note it is because you have probably already seen the movie of “Pretty Woman”, which stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. As we know, this is an unexpected love story that has captivated most of the people who have seen it, especially because of the romantic ending.
But, What if we told you that the ending as you know it was not going to be like this? As it turns out, the original script is totally different from what could be seen in the movie.
In an interview with Variety magazine, the actress confessed that she auditioned for a movie that was named 3,000 and was the same name as the original script for the film that was released in 1991.
But after being selected to shoot the film, everything changed when they gave her a copy of the original script, so that she could study her character.
And she realized that the end for Vivian was more tragic, so when she read it, Julia considered the option of not playing that role.
“They threw my character out of the car, I threw the money on him, as payment for his services rendered, and Edward Lewis walked away, leaving her in a dark and abandoned alley”, so it returned to the origins of where it came from.
The ending as we know it was possible because Disney bought the script for the film, because the studio that was going to produce it originally went bankrupt.
After the uncertainty of not knowing what would happen to the filming, Roberts was once again curious about the film, as he insisted that the writing was “the least Disney that he had read.”
It was then that the film was directed by Gary Marshall and Roberts was offered the role of Vivian again, but the story now had a couple of changes and, according to the actress’s words, the story was already in his zone of comfort.
The performance of the native of Georgia, United States, earned her the Golden Globe in 1991, in the category of best actress and was nominated for the Oscar and the Bafta Awards.