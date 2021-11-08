Julia Roberts: Meet the dark ending of “Pretty Woman” that Julia Robers did not want to film | Present

If you opened this note it is because you have probably already seen the movie of “Pretty Woman”, which stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. As we know, this is an unexpected love story that has captivated most of the people who have seen it, especially because of the romantic ending.

But, What if we told you that the ending as you know it was not going to be like this? As it turns out, the original script is totally different from what could be seen in the movie.

In an interview with Variety magazine, the actress confessed that she auditioned for a movie that was named 3,000 and was the same name as the original script for the film that was released in 1991.

But after being selected to shoot the film, everything changed when they gave her a copy of the original script, so that she could study her character.

And she realized that the end for Vivian was more tragic, so when she read it, Julia considered the option of not playing that role.

“They threw my character out of the car, I threw the money on him, as payment for his services rendered, and Edward Lewis walked away, leaving her in a dark and abandoned alley”, so it returned to the origins of where it came from.

