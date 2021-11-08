Julia Roberts is celebrating another successful year.

We want to celebrate his great career with this gallery. In addition, we will tell you everything you did not know about her.

Julia Roberts is turning one more year of life and we are going to tell you all the things you did not know about one of the most talented, charismatic and successful actresses in the entire Hollywood industry in this gallery that we have prepared for you.

A woman rejected Ricky Martin’s music and we are going to tell you why



Julia Roberts She is still one of the actresses who is always the protagonists of films that become successes on the big screen. She is one of the highest paid actresses in all of Hollywood and that is why we can see her in the biggest titles in theaters throughout the year. Many show magazines have also chosen her as one of the most beautiful women in the world repeatedly. Although she is a showbiz diva, Julia Roberts She has decided to keep her private life and that of her family out of the public eye, focusing solely on them and her acting career. It was not strange for anyone, since her family grew quickly and she has been characterized by always having a good image in the public and avoiding any situation that could involve her in any controversy.

All the details of the new Samo release



Julia Roberts has been the protagonist of some of the most important films of modern times, such as “Pretty Woman” and “The Runaway Bride”. Curiously, Julia she was involved in a situation very similar to that of that film, since she left an actor planted at the altar for escaping to a European country. This attracted a lot of attention from the press and the public, but time moved on and everyone involved was able to forgive themselves and move on with their lives.

Ángela Aguilar and the weight it means to carry the Aguilar surname



In social networks it has also been a sensation. Julia Roberts decided to open your profile Instagram and it only took a couple of days for it to reach millions of followers. In addition, she has decided that the photographs that are published on her profile are without any type of makeup.