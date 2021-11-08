Juanjo Reig, from Villena, producer of the new Ilegales album

The musician and producer from Villena Juanjo Reig (Corpse entered) has been responsible for the production of the new album by the mythical band Ilegales, which will hit the market shortly to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the formation.

They have been working on the long-awaited album for many months, of which very little is known so far, because the head of the band, Jorge Martinez, has been revealing the information with a dropper.

Until now, it was only known that it was going to be a guest album, that is, that great names in national music were going to join Illegal to review some of the most celebrated songs of their extensive career. For now the names are unknown, but we can advance that by the hands and study of Juanjo Reig in Madrid (Silent Studio) have passed some of the most renowned Spanish rock and pop artists.

Now, with the work finished, Jorge Martínez continues to reveal information about the recording and introduce us to its producer, who is “the one who appears on the left of the photo and is not about Jack Nicholson, as some scoundrel used to say ”.

Congratulations, Juanjo! Looking forward to hearing the work!