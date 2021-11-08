Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mom, in the back row seats of the Arrowhead

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Despite the game between Green bay packersy Kansas city chiefs was one of the most important in the quarterback’s career Jordan love, since it was his first opening in the NFL, his mother and girlfriend did not have the best place in the Arrowhead Stadium to enjoy the moment.

In a video that was broadcast on social networks, you can see the couple and mother of the quarterback, who replaced Aaron Rodgers after testing positive for COVID-19, sitting in the last row of the Kansas City compound.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, Anna love he had stated that he had never missed any of his son’s games since college; However, on this occasion he could not enjoy the meeting in a better place, since his son’s team did not get tickets in a better area.

During his performance against Kansas City, Love responded with 19 completions of 34 passes for 190 yards., with a touchdown and an interception, both in the final quarter when the Packers they were trying to erase a 13-0 deficit against the defending AFC champions.

Faced with this situation, the relatives of Jordan love They also couldn’t leave the Chiefs’ house with a good taste in their mouths, as the local team ended up winning. 13-7 to those of Green Bay, which added their second loss of the season.