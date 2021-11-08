Jobless Reincarnation Inspire Adorable Plush Toys – Kudasai

The Japanese company PhaNeMa announced a collaboration with the multimedia franchise of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu), in the launch of a line of three plush toys inspired by the characters Roxy migurdia, Eris Boreas Greyrat and Sylphiette. The products have their launches scheduled for the month of April 2022 and are available for reservation in the period from November 5 to December 1 of this year.





All plush toys are 170mm tall, and will be individually priced at 4,180 yen (around US $ 37), although a bundle with all three products is also available for a price of 10,000 yen (around US $ 88) for the Japanese market.

The second part of the anime adaptation is currently on air and is confirmed with a total of twelve episodes, while the platform Funimation is in charge of its distribution in Latin America, also including a Spanish dubbing. The first part aired in the Winter-2021 season (January-March), with eleven episodes. It should be remembered that the video game Mushoku Tensei: Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu is available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Mushoku Tensei Synopsis: Jobless Reincarnation

Despite being bullied, despised, and oppressed his entire life, a thirty-four-year-old hikikomori still found the determination to try something heroic, only to have it end in a tragic accident. But in a twist of fate, he awakens in another world as Rudeus Greyrat, beginning a new life as a baby born to two loving parents.

Preserving his memories and knowledge of his previous life, Rudeus quickly adapts to his new surroundings. With the mind of an older adult, she begins to display a magical talent that exceeds all expectations, honing her skill with the help of a magician named Roxy Migurdia. Rudeus learns to use the sword from his father, Paul, and meets Sylphiette, a girl his age who quickly becomes his best friend. As Rudeus’ second chance at life begins, he tries to make the most of his new chance while conquering his traumatic past. And maybe, one day, he can find the one thing he couldn’t find in his old world: love.

Source: Official site

(c) 理 不尽 な 孫 の 手 / MF ブ ッ ク ス / 「無 職 転 生」 製作 委員会