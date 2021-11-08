Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner give pregnancy style classes

Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner They are among the most admired celebrities for their success and talent.

A businesswoman, the other actress, both are examples that women we can go far and achieve everything without limits.

These celebrities are pregnant, and have given great lessons in style, sporting her ‘baby bump’ on modern and chic looks.

One of her favorite clothes is tennis, which are very comfortable, but at the same time sophisticated, especially for pregnant.

Because, they give classes in style and elegance and teach how to wear modern looks with these shoes and dazzle.

Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner wear comfortable and chic looks with tennis shoes

Jumpsuit with tennis

Jennifer Lawrence looked beautiful and comfortable on a walk with her husband with a Blue jumpsuit with short sleeves, shirt collar and colors in the upper area.

This outfit was combined with some white tennis shoes, and dazzled the natural with her hair collected and without fixing, and without makeup.

Bike short and tennis shirt

Kylie exuded comfort and elegance during a walk with her daughter Stormi, carrying a bike short in black tone that he combined with a oversize shirt in the same tone.

This outfit was complemented with some white tennis shoes, and she carried a black bag and her hair down, looking very chic.

Sports trousers with blazer and tennis

The actress looked very comfortable and elegant combining loose and elegant garments, and it took a gray sweatpants with a black t-shirt.

To this outfit he added a gray-tone blazer, giving a touch of elegance to your look, and complemented with white tennis shoes.

Fitted jumpsuit and maxi coat with tennis shoes

For a walk with her daughter too Stormi, Kylie jenner taught comfort and elegance with a Fitted jumpsuit in gray tone.

This garment was complemented with a maxi coat in the same tone, and with white tennis shoes, looking beautiful.

These celebrities have made it clear that you can look comfortable, elegant and sexy at this stage, and can be carried stylish modern garments.