Jeff Bezos reacts to video of his girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

One of the most talked about events this weekend was the tenth edition of the annual gala LACMA Art + Film 2021, where a long list of actresses, models and characters from the world of fashion and entertainment gathered at the Los Angeles country museum of Art in honor of the filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his compatriots, the painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

Of this gala that was presented by Gucci, of course highlighted the outfits of some celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Dakota Johnson, Miley Cyrus, Salma Hayek and Hailey Bieber; However, it was the curious encounter between Leonardo Dicaprio (President of the gala this year) and Lauren Sanchez (Journalist and current girlfriend of Jeff Bezos) what most transcended the evening, after a video of the moment appeared on Twitter, where you can see Lauren smiling at the charms of the protagonist of Titanic.

Along with the thousands of retweets, different comments from users of the same network also appeared, who as a joke, joked about the attractiveness of the actor in contrast to the fortune accumulated by one of the richest men in the world: “Leo is about to lose his prime membership”, “he walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked everything when he approached Leonardo” and “Jeff Bezos’s girl literally just forgot that she is fucked hand of the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged it “. It is read in some of the tweets more famous of the video with 9 million views.

Although the actor has not made any mention of it, Bezos himself published a funny photograph this morning, where he appears shirtless, showing his arms resting on a sign with the legend “Watch out! Steep cliff, fatal drop! ” and the description: “Leo, Leo, come here, I want to show you something.”

