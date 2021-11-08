Jaden Smith asked for emancipation from his parents Will and Jada Smith at age 15

Will Smith has opened up about the emotional moment when his son Jaden asked to become an emancipated minor at the age of 15.

Writing in an excerpt from his new memoirs published as Will and reported by the magazine People , the actor of Men In Black he described how his “heart broke” when he heard the news.

This came after the couple co-starred in the film. After earth from 2013, which Will described as “a critical failure with terrible box office numbers.”

“And the worst part was that Jaden took the hit,” he wrote. “The fans and the press were too ruthless; They said and wrote things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat.

“Jaden had faithfully done everything that I had commanded him to do, and I had led him toward the worst public assault he had ever experienced.”

Will said that while he and Jaden never spoke about it directly, he knew his son felt “betrayed” and “cheated” by him, adding, “He lost confidence in my leadership.”

He continued: “At age 15, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart was torn. In the end he decided not to, but it is horrible to feel that you have hurt your children. “

Jaden is now 23 years old, while Will has another daughter, Willow, 21, with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Elsewhere in his upcoming memoir, the actor talked about falling in love with his co-star in Six Degrees of Separation , Stockard Channing.

Last month, Smith also made headlines after his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shared outrageous details about their sex life.