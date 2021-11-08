ITunes ranking in Peru: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Sunday, November 7

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of iTunes we usually go easy and aim for news.

1. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going incognito – to carry out her horrible plans.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow

Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) is a war veteran who leads a double life: he is a Wall Street executive and also works undercover as an analyst for the CIA. When he discovers a meticulously planned plot to sink the American economy and wreak havoc around the world, they decide that he is the best man to stop it due to his ability to interpret global data. Jack will have to travel to Moscow to try to discover the whole truth, because the lives of millions of people depend on it, but that implies moving in a world in which no one can be trusted.

Four. Annihilation

When her husband disappears during a secret mission, the biologist Lena joins an expedition to a mysterious region cordoned off by the United States government. The group, made up of several female scientists, investigates Zone X, an intriguing place controlled by a powerful alien force from planet Earth. Zone X is a place that other expeditions have gone to, but none have returned.

5. Deep impact

The discovery of a meteorite that is coming towards Earth at high speed puts all of Humanity on alert. Nations around the world are preparing plans to try to save as many people and animal species as possible.

7. Living graveyard

Louis Creed, his wife, and their two children move into a house near a busy road. Near the house there is a path that leads to an animal cemetery and also to an old Indian cemetery; According to legend, those who are buried there will come back to life. When one of the children is killed by a truck, Louis decides to bury him in the Indian cemetery.

8. Every breath you take

The career of a psychiatrist is in jeopardy after one of his patients takes his own life.

9. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

10. Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives in semi-hiding as a homeless man and works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by pure chance, five people in a shooting. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and also demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

