ITunes ranking in Mexico: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 5

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

That is clear to him iTunes, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preference of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going undercover – to carry out her horrible plans.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. The nucleus

Scientists discover that the heart of planet Earth will stop its spinning motion, which will cause a tremendous natural disaster, wiping out life as we know it. A group of scientists are recruited for a dangerous mission to the center of the earth that can prevent catastrophe.

Four. v for Vendetta

In the not too distant future, Britain is a totalitarian country ruled with an iron fist by a tyrant (John Hurt). One afternoon, after the night curfew, young Evey (Natalie Portman) is rescued in the middle of the street by a mysterious masked man whose name is V (Hugo Weaving). The strange character explains what his plans are to combat the lack of freedom. From that moment on, V’s actions will aim to set off a revolution across the country against the fascist government.

5. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted apart from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

6. G.I. Joe

GI Joe is the code name for a highly trained task force whose fundamental mission is to defend human freedom and world peace. Courageous Joes are men and women of courage, possessing a dynamic mix of special talents, personality and ingenuity. Armed with some of the most sophisticated weapons conceivable, these individuals constitute the most formidable fighting force in the world.

7. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

8. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

9. Once upon a time..

Before Alice went into Wonderland and Peter became Pan, they were both brothers. After their older brother passes away in a tragic accident, they try to save their parents from the spiral of despair, until they are finally forced to choose between their home and their imagination, thus creating the prelude to their iconic trips to the Land of Las Vegas. Wonders and Neverland.

10. Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow

Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) is a war veteran who leads a double life: he is a Wall Street executive and also works undercover as an analyst for the CIA. When he discovers a meticulously planned plot to sink the American economy and wreak havoc around the world, they decide that he is the best man to stop it due to his ability to interpret global data. Jack will have to travel to Moscow to try to discover the whole truth, because the lives of millions of people depend on it, but that means moving in a world in which no one can be trusted.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. iTunes spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you will find them available on iTunes.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!