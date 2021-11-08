ITunes ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 5

We ask you a question: which movie on the iTunes grid has won more Oscars?

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going undercover – to carry out her horrible plans.

3. The Smurfs 2

Sequel to “The Smurfs”, adaptation of the homonymous comic made in 2011 by Raja Gosnell. In this sequel, the cruel and evil Gargamel returns stronger than ever to steal the purest essence of their magic from the Smurfs by making two fake little Smurfs called Naughties. But Gargamel will soon realize that it will be useless because the magic that he longs for can only be provided by a real Smurf, so he decides to kidnap the Smurfette and take her to Paris, where she has won the admiration of thousands. of people as the best magician in the world. Now everything is in the hands of Papa Smurf and his comrades, who will have to return to the world of humans to save Smurfette.

Four. Deep impact

The discovery of a meteorite that is coming towards Earth at high speed puts all of Humanity on alert. Nations around the world are preparing plans to try to save as many people and animal species as possible.

5. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

6. Crazy, Stupid, Love.

The situation of the 40-year-old and puritanical Cal Weaver is perfect: he has a good job, a nice house and great children and he is married to the sweetheart of his adolescence. However, when Cal finds out that his wife, Emily, has cheated on him and wants a divorce, his ‘perfect’ life falls apart. To top it all, in today’s singles world, Cal, who hasn’t dated in decades, is the disaster himself.

7. Rock star

Chris Cole (Mark Wahlberg) is an obsessive fan of the heavy metal group Steel Dragon. He admires them so much that with several friends he has formed a “tribute group”, that is, a rock group specialized in faithfully reproducing the songs of Steel Dragon. After some internal discussions, Chris is expelled from the group that he founded. Then comes the magic call. It seems that the real vocalist of Steel Dragon is going to leave the band and the rest of the members are looking for a replacement. By chance they saw on video a performance of the tribute group in which Chris was singing and were impressed by his talent, so they invited him to audition. Chris and Emily – his girlfriend / manager (Jennifer Aniston) – travel to Los Angeles and Chris is finally selected as a replacement.

8. Stone hands

Biopic about the Panamanian boxer Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán, who is recognized worldwide as the best lightweight of all time and also cataloged by many as one of the greatest Latin American boxers and one of the best pound for pound in history. of boxing.

9. Knight’s destiny

Middle Ages, 14th century. William is an extraordinarily gifted young commoner for jousts and tournaments. After the sudden death of his master, in the company of his friends and squires Roland and Wat, he sets off on an adventure and poses as a noble knight. During his travels he will meet Chaucer, a writer who will falsify a genealogical tree that justifies the noble title he has appropriated.

10. Star Trek X: Nemesis

The 10th Star Trek movie and 4th of the cast of “The New Generation” where the Romulan police obtain DNA from Captain Picard and manufacture a clone, called Shinzon, in order to introduce him into the Federation, but that plan comes to nothing and they send the clone to the dilithium mines of Remus, the sister planet of Romulus, the capital of the Romulan Empire. Shinzon organizes a coup thanks to the Reman forces and their unbeatable ship, erecting the new Romulan Praetor.

