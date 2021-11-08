“It will increase until 2022” – The price of electricity in Spain rises again and bills will exceed 200 euros

Although the price of electricity continues below 200 euros, it is still at very high levels compared to the rest of the historical series.

Madrid, November 7 (Europa Press) .- The average daily price of electricity in the wholesale market will go up this Monday a 27.51 percent, thus placing itself in the 167.67 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). Thus, the uptrend after two days of descents.

In any case, the light price continues, after eleven consecutive days, below 200 euros, after this threshold was exceeded in October for 15 consecutive days (from October 14 to 28), according to data from OMIE collected by Europa Press.

Regardless of this, the light is still at very high levels compared to the rest of the historical series. Specifically, just a year ago it was trading at 34.64 euros / MWh, so the price increase in the last year is 383.98 percent, that is, almost five times more expensive.

However, the price of this Monday, November 8, will be almost double the cost of just a week ago, when the price of electricity stood at 91.2 euros / MWh.

According to OMIE data, the highest price this Monday will be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will reach 203.71 euros / MWh, while the lowest will be recorded between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. : 00 hours, with 139.36 euros / MWh.

The average price at the end of October was 200.06 euros / MWh, that is, 44 euros above the September average (156.14 euros / MWh), thus being the most expensive month in history so far.

HIGH PRICES UNTIL “WELL ENTRY 2022”

The Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, pointed out on Friday that “it is not ruled out” that high gas prices are still registered in international markets “until well into 2022”, and that this, therefore, continues to have its corresponding “condition ”On the electricity bill in Spain.

“What we are experiencing is a consequence of the volatility of the price of gas in international markets”, considered the Minister, who also advanced that once the tax burden has been reduced “by almost 60 percent and more than 90 percent. percent of the fixed costs ”of the bill,“ the average costs of the household bill in Spain will remain around what they paid in 2018 at the end of the year ”.