“It is difficult what you are doing”

Lewis hamilton, Mercedes driver, posted a message on his Instagram to recognize the work of the Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, after some controversial statements that in his opinion were misinterpreted.

“I just want to make sure people don’t misread what I said yesterday.I have a lot of respect for Czech and I think he’s doing a great job on his new team. It has improved a lot this season and I know how difficult it is to progress with a new teamIt takes time, “he wrote.

What’s more, Hamilton He added how much downforce had an influence on the race, a situation that he ensured, the Mexican driver managed to carry it in a great way.

CLARIFY YOUR WORDS Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton clarified that having declared that driving “Checo” Pérez was easy. Clarifying that he said it as a fact of the race. Adding that he respects the Mexican pilot a lot. #CzechPérez #Formula 1 #GPdeMéxico pic.twitter.com/oAUula4XK7 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) November 8, 2021

“My comment was simply that following another car in Mexico is the most difficult because of the low resistance we all have. That is why there is very little control. However, he was able to follow so closely with the highlights the amount of downforce they were able to carry. Good for Checo for keeping it clean “, he finished.

Pérez shared these words on his personal profile, and added a “Respect, champ.”

