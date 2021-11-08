ISSSTEP performs more than 200 medical and administrative services in Ciudad Serdán

• The organization promotes the strengthening of a government close to the people

CIUDAD SERDÁN, Pue.- The Institute of Security and Social Services of Workers at the Service of the Powers of the State of Puebla carried out the eighteenth session of regional attention “ISSSTEP close to you”, in which it achieved 243 medical services and administrative offices in this municipality, with the aim of strengthening a culture of government close to the people.

In this regard, agency personnel performed three surgeries (an umbilical plasty, a fibrolipoma extraction and a sebaceous cyst), 20 internal medicine consultations, 20 orthopedics, 22 nutrition consultations, 12 physical therapy and five psychology consultations. In addition, Legal and Labor Medicine provided 19 consultancies.

The General Sub-Directorate of Economic and Social Benefits executed 77 affiliation procedures, 38 pension and retirement services, a patent delivery, as well as 18 services and eight registrations for credits, at the “Francisco I. Madero” School Center.

On this day, the Institute offered talks to the open population on healthy eating and organ and tissue donation.

The ISSSTEP mobilizes medical and administrative services for a humane and empathic government with the needs of the eligible population.