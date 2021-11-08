Isaac and Lucia meet again in ‘The debate of temptations’

The 1 airs a new ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ show tonight at 10:05 pm. This week, a famous contestant will have to say goodbye to the format after taking on various challenges, such as cooking a rich and healthy dish.

New episode of ‘Innocents’

Antena 3 program this Monday, at 10:45 p.m., a new episode of ‘Innocent‘. In this week’s installment, Han is in a state of sadness and depression unable to lift his head after Inci walks away from him.

Final stretch of ‘The Last Temptation’ in Cuatro

Four issues the final stretch of ‘The last temptation’ with a new program of ‘The debate of temptations’, at 10:50 p.m. The format presented by Sandra Barneda will show new unpublished sequences that were left out of the weekly broadcast by edition. The reunion of Lucia and Lobo will also be witnessed and other contestants will meet face to face again, such as Pablo and Mayka.

A new chapter of ‘El Pueblo’, on Telecinco

Telecinco premieres a new chapter of ‘The village‘, at 11:00 p.m. This week, concerned about the growing influence of the maharishi among the female collective, Juanjo and Moncho decide to infiltrate the spiritual sect to try to recover their women and families. In addition, the long-awaited wedding of Isa and Pablo is the social event of the year.

‘Bad mothers’, the movie of La Sexta

The sixth Program ‘Bad mothers’, at 10:30 p.m. The film is directed by Jon Lucas and Scott More and stars Mila Kunis. In the piece, Amy is a woman who can handle whatever is proposed to her, be it family or work. Despite the impressions, he is going to collapse as a result of all his obligations and pressures. Everything explodes with the presence of a woman who seems perfect