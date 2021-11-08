Is Cardano’s bullish stage over?

During the last few trading sessions, the Cardano bulls have been dragged down by the bears. In the past week, the alt made several attempts to climb above $ 2.1. However, the ADA was rejected almost every time.

Cardano’s reduced market capitalization was well below $ 66.4 billion, at the time of this writing. In fact, altcoins like BNB and Solana were higher on the leaderboard.

Disappointing, to say the least?

Well, despite the declining price and market cap of the ADA, Cardano’s protocol revenue has been hitting new highs lately. According to data from Token Terminal, the total revenue recently managed to enter the range of $ 105 to $ 140 billion.

Even in the macro time frame, the current range near $ 70 billion is more towards the highs than the lows.

Well, the aforementioned data comes as a surprise. Especially because it indicates that more people are participating and interacting with the protocol and helping in the generation of income.

When the chain data is examined, the blurred image becomes clearer. The number of transactions taking place on the chain, for example, has not registered dramatic increases. It has been spending time under 100k since the beginning of November.

Tokenomic signal measurement

Well the average ADA transaction size witnessed a massive increase earlier this week and has been hovering around $ 200k lately. Transactions usually constitute both buying and selling procedures. Therefore, an increase in the size of the transaction cannot blatantly be considered a positive sign.

When broken down and viewed, the average HODLers balance has been dwindling. This means that pressure from the sell side still has the upper hand in the Cardano market. Also, depending on the operations by side, in the last 6 hours alone, more than 5.6 million additional ADA tokens have been purchased.

However, the turnover rate [volume/OI], along with the slope of the base curve, has been increasing. Taken together, they indicate that speculative interest is brewing and that retail market participants are slowly showing more preference towards ADA.

So will the bulls wake up soon?

However, on the price charts, Cardano broke below the support line of its symmetrical triangle towards the end of October and started to make lower lows. However, for the past few days, the price has tried to incline and bounce north. Unfortunately, he has not been able to do it gracefully. In effect, the alt has been limited by range only in the $ 2 region.

Therefore, if the aforementioned speculative interest intensifies further, it would be fair to expect a slight pump. However, considering the state of other metrics and bearish sentiment, it looks like Cardano will be dancing to his own music for a longer time.

At this point, it appears that Cardano’s bull season put an end to the $ 3 cross in September. The chances of sleeping bulls waking up in the foreseeable future appear to be slim.

This is a machine translation of our English version.