Is BOYCOTT confirmed against Johnny Depp? Disney plans to KILL Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

After the legal lawsuit he has had in recent years Johnny depp with his ex-partner Amber Heard, the actor has run out of job opportunities, because as is known, he ran out of his role in the film ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald‘, and now he would be about to lose another of his most iconic characters: Captain Jack sparrow.

Although it had previously been rumored that Johnny I would not participate in the new film of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, which will star Margot robbie, We Got This Covered reported that Disney has decided kill to “Jack sparrow“, but not definitively.

“According to our information, the next movie of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘going to establish that Jack sparrow he has dead. However, it has been said that various characters are going to argue that there are rumors that he faked his own death in order to escape the last bounty they have placed on his head, thus leaving the door slightly open so that he can return later, “said We Got This Covered.

“Of course, fans will reject anything under the pretext that Depp It is not part of the film, but this is the most that the studio is willing to give up on that front, “he added.

Johnny Depp says there is a boycott against him

A few days ago, the actor offered an interview to The Sunday Times, in which, Johnny depp confessed that he has had “five surreal years” since Amber Heard accused him of abuse, because since then Hollywood have a boycott against him.

“A man, an actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, for the last number of years …” he said “But, you know, I’m moving to where I have to go to do all that … To get things out. in the light, “concluded the actor.

