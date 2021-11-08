Is BOYCOTT confirmed against Johnny Depp? Disney plans to KILL Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
26

After the legal lawsuit he has had in recent years Johnny depp with his ex-partner Amber Heard, the actor has run out of job opportunities, because as is known, he ran out of his role in the film ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald‘, and now he would be about to lose another of his most iconic characters: Captain Jack sparrow.

Although it had previously been rumored that Johnny I would not participate in the new film of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, which will star Margot robbie, We Got This Covered reported that Disney has decided kill to “Jack sparrow“, but not definitively.

