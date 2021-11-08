Iran’s regime launched new military maneuvers near the Strait of Hormuz with a “serious warning message to enemies”

A member of the Iranian army participates in a military exercise called “Zulfiqar 1400”, in the coastal area of ​​the Gulf of Oman (Iranian Army / WANA / Reuters)

The Iranian regime began this Sunday some “massive” maneuvers that have land, air and naval forces in the east of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman, days after Tehran accused the United States of trying to steal oil with the hijacking of a ship.

“The exercise aims to send a serious warning message to enemies and those who seek to harm Iran’s interests by sea or land.“Said the admiral Sayyari Habibola, at the forefront of the maneuvers, according to the local Tasnim news agency.

The military maneuvers, called Zolfaqar-1400 (Sword), cover an area of ​​one million square kilometers in southwestern Iran, in an area bounded by the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of ​​Oman and the northern Indian Ocean.

Troops and armored units participate in the maneuvers in the coastal areas; submarines, warships and motorboats at sea; and drones, fighters and helicopters as aerial cover.

On Wednesday, the Revolutionary Guard, the ideological army of the Islamic Republic, announced that it had thwarted an attempt by the US navy to seize a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Arabian Sea.

Washington strongly denied this information, saying that US forces simply “They closely watched the situation”. The US authorities indicated that the Navy monitored the Iranian forces illegally boarding and capturing a merchant ship in the international waters of the Gulf of Oman, without interfering in the incident.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have been interrupted since 1980.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have risen since Washington’s withdrawal in 2018 from a nuclear deal between Tehran and the great powers., followed by the reinstatement of strong US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s recent accusations against the United States came hours before Tehran and the European Union (EU) announced the resumption of negotiations in Vienna to save the 2015 nuclear pact on November 29, after five months of discussions paralyzed by the Iranian presidential elections.

Last week the White House argued that an agreement can be reached “quickly” with a view to Washington’s return to the 2015 nuclear pact, which it unilaterally abandoned in 2018, and Iran’s compliance with all its clauses.

“We’ve said it many times. We believe that it is possible to quickly reach and implement an agreement on mutual return to compliance with the nuclear agreement by closing the relatively small number of pending issues at the end of June, when the sixth round (of contacts in Vienna) ended, ”said the spokesman. from the US State Department, Ned Price.

Thus, he greeted the announcement about the restart of contacts and stressed that “If Iran is serious, this can be achieved in a relatively short period of time”, although he stressed that “the window of opportunity will not be open forever, especially if Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps.”

Despite these rapprochements between Tehran and the European Union, the West continues to be concerned about Persian nuclear development. Last Thursday the regime acknowledged that it has significantly increased its highly enriched uranium reserves.

“We have exceeded 210 kg of uranium enriched at 20% and we have produced (up to) 25 kg at 60%”declared Wednesday night Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (OEAI), quoted by the official Irna agency.

In April, the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that it had exceeded the unprecedented 60% enrichment threshold for uranium and, in September, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the country had produced 10 kg.

One month later, on October 10, Mohamad Eslami, head of the IAEA, indicated that stocks of 20% enriched uranium had exceeded 120 kg, stocks that in theory allow the production of medical isotopes, used in particular in the diagnosis of certain cancers.

To make a nuclear bomb you have to enrich uranium to 90%, something that the Iranian regime has not done so far, but Western countries are concerned about Tehran’s rapid advances.

Iran has claimed for decades that its nuclear program is peaceful and that it does not seek to develop a nuclear weapon.

The Persian regime he wants all sanctions that were imposed on him after Trump’s withdrawal from the deal in 2018 to be lifted.

However, the Biden administration claims that it will only negotiate some of these sanctions, such as a unilateral ban on Iranian oil sales. They do not want to enter into other imposed measures, especially on human rights issues.

With information from EFE and AFP

