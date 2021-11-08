“Inflation makes the rich richer”: Robert Kiyosaki predicts a “great collapse” in the US and advises to buy these assets

The author of the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” calls President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve “corrupt” because they are “scamming poor people.”

The American investor and writer Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” predicts that the US economy is headed for a “great collapse” that will be followed by a “new depression.”

In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki rated from “corrupt“to the American president, Joe Biden, and to the Federal Reserve, because – he assures – they are” cheating the poor people “, since both” need inflation to prevent the new depression “.

“Inflation scams the poor. Inflation makes the rich richer, “he wrote, urging his followers to” prepare “for the” great collapse “by making” smart purchases “of gold, silver and bitcoin.

Previously, Kiyosaki told him “love bitcoin“Because it doesn’t trust US financial institutions or Wall Street. So far this year, the price of cryptocurrency has doubled and this Monday it is trading at around $ 66,200 per unit.

According to the MoneyWise portal, the current value of bitcoin is a reflection of the growing mistrust of people in fiat money, which is being issued “out of nowhere.”

Gold and silver

For its part, metal is the active classic haven to which people turn to preserve their wealth. In times of crisis, demand for gold tends to rise, as it did between 2007 and 2009, when the US stock market crashed amid the mortgage crisis and the price of gold. metal rose more than 60%.

Although silver may be in the shadow of gold and bitcoin, Kiyosaki believes that this asset should not be ignored. Last August, tweeted that, along with cryptocurrency, silver is the “best high potential investment with low risk “before” the fall of the dollar.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!