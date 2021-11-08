increasingly exposed to “early risers”

Between the shops of the country it is increasingly common to advance bids prior to carrying out The good end, discount program and promotions which in 2021 will take place from the 10th to the 16th of this month.

For the third year the thread and as a result of it ceased to belong in 2019 to the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD), Walmart will make El Fin Irresistible with an online pre-sale on November 8 and 9, and from November 10 to 21 in all its formats.

However, the commercial chain is no longer the only one ahead of El Buen Fin.

In its previous editions, self-service, department and specialized stores promised not to anticipate campaigns or discounts at the official start, but in 2021 they have done so for weeks before.

According to the secretary General of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco), Guillermo Romero, the participating companies have been asked that the promotions and offers are concentrated between the 10th and 16th of the current month.

This year, for several weeks, campaigns have been observed in a large part of the commercial chains, with presales and discounts that, in some cases, will be in effect just one day before El Buen Fin begins.

For example, among self-service chains La Comer launched eComer Days from November 3 to 8; Soriana has its Savings Festival from November 1 to 16; Chedraui goes with Al Fin, from the 4th to the 9th of this month, and Office Depot had Flash Sale from the 1st to the 3rd of November.

In the case of department stores, Liverpool launched the Single’s Day campaign on November 1, with discounts of between 30% and 40%, while Iron palace promoted its Palace Nights at the end of October.

In addition, Sears had a Big Pre-Christmas sale from October 29 to 31, and in the case of Suburbia, the campaign The gift is to decorate together was launched from November 4 to 9, as well as Single’s Day on November 1.

Romero considered that, although advance offers are launched, “the consumer is expected”, because he knows that the best promotions and discounts will be given in El Buen Fin, a campaign in which there will be discounts of more than 50%.

In the 2021 edition, the Ministry of Economy and Concanaco estimate to exceed a economic spill of 239 billion pesos, which was the figure that was reached in 2020.

