IN-EDIT 2021: Moby Doc

After two published biographies, Moby once again he insists on retelling us his life in a documentary that could well be an “X-ray of his navel”.

Directed by Robert Bralver and co-written by Moby himself is a huge exercise in narcissism, as we have rarely seen a person on the screen give a speech and applaud themselves (literally).

The American musician and animal rights activist portrays himself once again as if he were a character out of a Mark Twain novel to talk about his tormented childhood with blushing and childish re-enactments with actors, cartoons and homemade dioramas that bear witness to the multifaceted virtues of this quasi-renaissance artist.

Everything sounds set in this magnificent disaster that only revolves around the exaltation of the “I”. The film is closer to self-fellatio than to the trustworthy and sincere portrait of an artist, and that is that Moby is a character who lives happily in his particularities “Yupi Worlds”.

In this pamphlet commemorating his life experience we are drawn a story of overcoming an “enlightened” who looks at the horizon dressed in a suit from the top of the mountain or dances dressed as a mariachi with other freaks (including Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips) on top of a rooftop.

Fortunately, on this occasion, he does not show off his love conquests (half of them invented) that he left on the record in his previous biography or show off as a fucker in the purest Sánchez Dragó style (the zasca in Natalie Portman’s entire mouth at least served something) although on this occasion, he stages an encounter with death, daring to stand up to the very Grim reaper that reveals the secrets of the afterlife.

As Claude Chabrol said: “Foolishness is infinitely more fascinating than intelligence, it has no limits“.

Moby, dear, you can see your duster.