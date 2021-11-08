Images of Adam Sandler playing basketball in Spain

Adam Sandler he continues to make new films without stopping and it is that every summer we have the Hollywood actor on the billboard. This time Adam is going to dive right into it. professional basketball world. On ‘Hustle‘, Sandler will be a scout for the NBA in search of new stars for the best basketball league in the world.

The filming of the tape started a few days ago on the island of Mallorca and Adam has already been seen on a basketball court preparing one of the scenes. The actor was dressed in shorts surrounded by other boys ready to start record a scene in which it seems, of course, that there is going to be a basketball game.

It should be noted this new comedy by Adam has a luxury cast, with actors such as Robert Duvall, Ben Foster or Queen latifah. Although it is clear that the great novelty of the film is in the actor who will give life to the young promise that Sandler’s character finds. This will be neither more nor less than the NBA player, the canary Juancho Hernangómez being his debut in the world of cinema.





Adam Sandler filming ‘Hustle’ in Mallorca | Gtres

Adam Sandler’s contract with Netflix

It seems that Adam Sandler begins to raise his head and leaves behind the ghosts of the past being one of the less profitable Hollywood actors. And it is that the actor has found in Netflix the perfect ally and his professional relationship could not be better. The streaming platform signed an exclusive contract with the actor to produce four more movies for Netflix. This contract came right after the premiere of ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ which was a great success, receiving a fantastic reception from both critics and the public.

‘Hustle’ will be the film with which this contract that they have signed for four projects will begin. But behind it is not only Netflix, but there are also giants from the world of sports. And is that part of the production will be in the hands of the NBA superstar Lebron James, which will finance the film through SpringHill Entertainment.

Surely you are interested in:

Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse meet again 20 years after ‘Great Daddy’