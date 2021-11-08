‘I put up with Checo as I could’; Hamilton ‘felt steps’ at the Mexican GP

Editorial Mediotiempo and Ricardo Vaquier García-Valseca

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, CDMX / 07.11.2021 16:52:27





He is one of only two pilots in the history of the Formula 1 with seven world titles, although the search for the eighth is getting complicated and everything could be worse for Lewis hamilton at Grand Prix of Mexico City because Sergio Pérez was very close from take away second place.

The british of Mercedes I accept that “felt steps” from Checo in the last laps because the Mexican came with greater and better race pace, coupled with the fact that he was practically running without tires after his only pit stop on Lap 31.

“There wasn’t much I could do at the pace Max set, I had to manage tires. In the end I dedicated myself to hold second place because of Sergio’s pressure, I did what I could and I am grateful to have scored as many points as possible for my team, “he said. Sir lewis at a press conference after the GP.

The difference between Hamilton and Pérez in the official timing it was just over a second. The British to 16,555 seconds from the winner, Max Verstappen, and the Latino a 17,752, what translates into 1,197 seconds faster of the Mercedes driver.

Without Bottas, the plans in Mexico were altered

The key point of the race came as early as the start over the main straight of 1.3 kilometers from the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome. Upon reaching the first corner zone, a contact in the rear of the car of Valtteri Bottas He sent it from first to eighteenth place.

With the Finn “out of combat” as far as the fight with the leaders is concerned (he finished 15th without adding units), the Mercedes team had to change his strategy to get Hamilton -at least- finished second, which eventually happened.

“The race became very difficult with the departure of my partner. Without him, the strategy changes completely, but the team did a great job, I had practically no tires left towards the end of the race and we rescued as much as possible, “said the English driver, who is about to 19 points from Verstappen in the F1 Drivers’ World Championship.