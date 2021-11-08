“I feel really bad,” FF XIV producer apologizes on the verge of tears for Endwalker’s delay

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

This weekend, Square Enix announced that Endwalker, the next expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, was delayed. This is news that disappointed the community, but deeply hurt Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of the project, who apologized on the verge of tears for this delay.

In a special broadcast, Naoki Yoshida announced that Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, expansion scheduled for this month, will now debut until December 7. This represents a delay of 2 weeks, something very small considering that it will serve to make the expansion the best possible.

Although many believe that the wait will be worth it and have no problem with the delay, Yoshida feels very bad for different reasons. One of them is because it is the first time in your career that you have to delay a project that already has a release date. The other is that the community failed to take days off to enjoy Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

“I understand that some of you might have taken a few days off for this and I know this because people have been preparing… we tried to think if there was any way [de cumplir con la fecha de lanzamiento original]Yoshida said as she seemed to wipe away tears. “Could we have patched up or taken a bold step and cut out some elements? But unfortunately this is not how we make our content, so this time we wanted to prioritize delivering the best quality to you. Again, I’m really sorry that it came to this. “

Yoshida put her heart into Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Later, Yoshida acknowledged that he is emotionally committed to Endwalker. This is because it will be the largest expansion it has received Final Fantasy XIV, in addition to that it will tie up several loose ends that have existed for years.

“I didn’t even realize that I had put in so much of myself and my emotions were tied to the expansion. It was unexpected that I felt that way about this, but I think the players understand that it is not only an ending, but it will tie up several loose ends in the history of the saga, “said Yoshida.

What do you think about Yoshida’s reaction? Tell us in the comments.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker It will arrive on December 7, 2021. Players with Early Access will be able to start playing from December 3. Remember that here you will find more news related to this expansion of the acclaimed MMO.

