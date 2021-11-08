“I am very happy that we have won in my country”: Sergio Pérez | Video

“It’s time for some tequilas” …

Sergio perez he already wrote his name in the history of the Formula 1 by becoming the first mexican pilot who goes up to the podium at Grand Prix of Mexico, after staying in the third place in the race held this Sunday in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

The pilot from Guadalajara escorted his Dutch teammate Max verstappen and the british Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), first and second, respectively, achievement by which ended happy and grateful for the unconditional support that you received from public that gathered in the Iztacalco circuit.

“Obviously I wanted more this day. It is a good team work, we were very close, I gave everything with my heart, when I entered the Foro Sol could hear them“Pérez Mendoza mentioned at the end of the race.

“I want us to enjoy it very much, we deserve it, You have been the best hobby, not only today, since I started my career. We deserve to celebrate a lot, “added the pilot from Guadalajara before taking the podium

Of course, before getting out of the car, already with third place in the bag, Pérez said through the communication radio: “I am very happy that we have won in my country; now it’s time for some tequilas “.

