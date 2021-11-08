Human Medicine Unit implements strategies to avoid further desertion

Because 25 students were left out of the Human Medicine Unit, derived from situations in their families such as deaths or diseases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 12 students will not continue their studies, the unit warned that it will implement various strategies to maintain enrollment and prevent further dropouts.

Given this, both teachers and students conducted consultancies and courses to prevent students from dropping out, in addition to maintaining coordination with the psychological services of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) to assist those who require it; with this they managed to keep a little more than half in the unit.

In the same case, at least 22 other students required remedial courses to avoid missing the semester and of them only one required psychological attention.

On the other hand, the coordinator of the unit, Ernesto Alvarado Flores, recognized the effort that has been made to maintain enrollment and avoid school dropouts; He also reported that this year they expect the entry of 70 more students for the next school year.

He explained that this year they will have less enrollment for new entrants due to the lack of places where graduates carry out their internships. The university authorities determined to limit the income.

They decided to decrease from 90 places to 60, although it has already been done for a year; In 2021 they analyzed the probability of increasing the number to 70 admissions, considering school dropouts due to the pandemic.

Alvarado Flores recalled that people interested in entering the Human Medicine extension in Fresnillo still have until November 10 to do the pre-registration process, since the new entry exam will be on December 15.

In another vein, the coordinator reported that the enrollment of the unit is 324 students, who take different subjects to carry out their medical training.

Of this student population, the dropout rate has been kept to a minimum; However, the health contingency has been a challenge in which they have had to implement various strategies to keep the students.

He specified that 25 students were about to drop out permanently due to multiple causes, also due to the psychological situation.

Ernesto Alvarado recognized that the health contingency has been an obstacle for many of the students to perform in their studies under the best conditions, but the Human Medicine Unit has done everything possible to keep enrollment to a minimum of dropouts.