Hugh Jackman talks about the biggest mistake of his career

Hugh Jackman returns to the big screen with Reminiscence, a sci-fi thriller and has talked about his new job

Last june Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Reminiscence, the production of the co-creator of Westworld, Lisa joy. Starring Hugh jackman, it is a science fiction story combined with suspense, love and drama. It is set in the dystopian city of Miami affected by climate change and in which it is possible to relive memories of the past. «It is a metaphor about the importance of learning history to avoid repeating it »explains Jackman.

Jackman plays a private mind investigator whose life changes forever when a new client (Rebecca ferguson) walks into his office. As he becomes obsessed with what happened to her, he discovers a violent conspiracy and is forced to decide how far he is willing to go to discover the truth. Thandie newton (Mission Impossible 2, 2000) plays his partner. The film also stars Daniel Wu (Into the badlands, 2015-2019), Cliff curtis (Fear the walking dead, 2015 -), Nico Parker (Dumb, 2019), Angela sarafyan (Westworld, 2016 -), Natalie Martinez (The death Race, 2000), Tavira Marina (Rome, 2018) and Aria wet (Hara Kiri, 2016).

Collider’s Steve Weintrub returns to interview the Australian actor to talk about the film. During the interview, Jackman talks about details of the shoot that could surprise audiences, how they created tools to bring holograms to life on set, what Wolverine I would dream inside the Reminiscence machine, among other themes. Also, Jackman talks about why he regretted not being in the musical adaptation of Chicago and how he is about to start shooting the new movie of Florian zeller, The son, nominated for an Oscar for The father. LThen he heads to Broadway for The Music Man.

You can see the full interview below

Reminiscence opens in theaters on August 27.