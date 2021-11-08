How to wear classic clothes, according to the divas of the Golden Film era

Grandma’s tendencies – like the headscarf – come back stronger than ever, and in these times we have seen the return of the old. retro And all the fashionistas have already given it the go-ahead.

But this old-fashioned twist comes hand in hand with a Hollywood inspiration: the divas of the Golden Film era who inspire us to wear various clothes and accessories from the Old School “With a modern twist, of course.” Personalities like Ava Gardner, Audrey Hepburn and Julia Roberts in their classic ribbons they are the perfect example to know how to rescue that old but very versatile white shirt, wide pants and much more from your wardrobe.





We tell you which divas of the Cine de Oro (Mexican and international) inspire us to date and in which garments they have stood out. Do you have a favorite?

1) ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Elizabeth Taylor became a fashion icon and considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. With so all red lipstick and makeup cat eye it got everyone’s attention. Here we see her in the filming of Giant, from George Stevens, in 1956, using a classic button down blouse with wide sleeves, school style pleated skirt and the infallible headscarf.

2) DOLORES DEL RÍO

With her skin almost intact from kilos of makeup and a natural beauty, Dolores del Río aroused interest in loaded clothes, ruffles, feathers and lace. Here we see her with a fringe dress in 1927, a cut that has been updated to modernity but still retains the attributes of this twenties design.

3) AUDREY HEPBURN

Audrey Hepburn’s love for headscarves both in films and in daily life, but we do not rule out this unique way of using capri pants in the most sophisticated way possible. In the image she appears with her husband, Mel Ferrer, in Italy, wearing a charming pink and white checkered trousers with a simple and elegant white halter shirt.

4) MARÍA FÉLIX

There is a whole selection of looks that María Félix made fashionable and today you can continue using. ‘La Doña’ is still a fashion icon, and you can be inspired by this photograph of Felix wearing a black bardot top blouse with a super retro pleated skirt with print.

5) JULIA ROBERTS

How to forget when in Pretty woman Julia Roberts stole the White shirt from Richard Gere and turned it into a lesson to transform clothes oversize. Today we still use this trend to remove the gender from clothes and make them as stylized as possible according to our tastes.

6) MARGA LÓPEZ

Catalina Margarita López Ramos, better known as Marga López, stood out in life for being a woman with a sweet look and style with a lot of versatility. This Mexican inspires us with printed shirt dress to wear and show off on any occasion.

7) AVA GARDNER

The star of Mogambo She worked hard beyond her physical image — beautiful in her day with incredible hair and black eyes — and along with her talents and fashion skills, she became an icon. Here looks a blue short sleeve jumper with white shorts in 1950.

8) BRIGITTE BARDOT

The former French actress and singer left us a strong lesson in fashion from the sixties. In this 1966 image, Brigitte inspires us with the winter mini skirt and one long-sleeved blouse with round neckline.