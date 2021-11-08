How to increase friendship with Figaro and get all his gifts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

After seeing the new Nintendo Direct and the launch of update 2.0, now we have an interesting detail related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We speak effectively of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to the Nintendo Direct and the game update that we saw recently. Remember that they are already available new features in the game, offered ahead of time.

As you know, fans already have outstanding news, so it is certainly great that they can now receive this content. Among them, the return of the cafeteria was confirmed The Birdseed of Figaro.

The truth is that this cafeteria has different levels of friendship that we can achieve with Figaro (we will see that he is getting closer to us each time), and as we overcome them, the character gives us different gifts. They are the following (the game only counts a maximum coffee per day, so we will have to play at least 50 days to get them all, it is not worth having several cups of coffee on the same day):

Figaro pancake: 5 cups of coffee (can be cooked with 1 flour and 2 sugar)

Coffee beans: 10 cups of coffee and available in 5 color variants

Cup and saucer: 15 cups of coffee

Coffee plant: 20 cups of coffee

Siphon: 30 cups of coffee

Professional coffee grinder: 40 cups of coffee

Figaroid: 50 cups of coffee

You can see them in detail in this video:

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news of the update, at this link.

