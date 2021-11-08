How much will Elon Musk pay in taxes if he sells 10% of his Tesla shares?

Elon Musk launched a survey on Twitter this Saturday, in which he asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares, committing to comply with the result of the query. As a reason for the potential sale, the South African-born businessman cited the popular view that “unrealized profits are a means of tax evasion.”

The majority of respondents (57.9%) voted in favor of the sale and, assuming Musk will fulfill his promise, questions arise about how much the billionaire would pay in taxes to divest 10% of his shares, after the The US Government will announce its plans to implement a tax for billionaires in order to help finance increased social and security spending. Under the country’s current tax law, assets, such as stocks, are only taxed when they are sold.

Since Musk owns 170.49 million Tesla shares, in addition to stock options, 10% of that amount would correspond to 17.049 million shares. The value of all of them is estimated at $ 20.8 billion, according to the closing price per share of $ 1,222.09 last Friday, so its sale would presuppose a payment of about $ 5 billion for taxes, according to Forbes calculations.

Musk paid about 49 cents a share during his initial investment in Tesla. Since then, stocks have experienced a 5-for-1 split, so their cost base for that investment is just under 10 cents per share.