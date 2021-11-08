How much money does Leonardo DiCaprio have: millionaire businesses and investments

During yesterday, Netflix published the first trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’, the movie that will hit the streaming platform on December 24. The cast of the film is not trivial: it will star Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Timothée Chalamet or Ariana Grande. But despite everything, despite this being the great bet of the Reed Hastings company for the remainder of the year, the Oscar-winning actor starring in other titles such as ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (which illustrates the image in this article) or ‘El Renacido’ has captured much of the media attention in Spain for another reason: Diamond Foundry, the diamond company in which he has been an investor and advisor since 2015, has chosen Trujillo (Cáceres) to set up his first Spanish factory.

It is not news that DiCaprio has been one of the most successful actors in Hollywood in recent decades. His filmography is not exactly small and has earned him an Oscar, a BAFTA or two Golden Globes, among many others. Career that has also served him to position himself among the highest paid actors in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth reaches a whopping $ 260 million (at the exchange, about 220 million euros). The feature films in which he has participated between 1995 and 2020 have reported him up to 300 million dollars, He has earned at least $ 100 million in endorsements and has donated more than $ 80 million to charitable causes.

Solar energy, diamonds, mattresses …

But outside the cameras, DiCaprio has also managed to earn a place, and not less, in the world of business and investment. In early 2018, invested and became a board member of Kingo Energy, a solar energy company based in Guatemala. “Solar energy is key to a future without fossil fuels and Kingo’s technology will help enable widespread use of clean energy throughout the developing world,” said then the actor, also known for his fight against climate change and The sustainability.

Shortly before Kingo, came the aforementioned Diamond Fountry. At the end of 2015, he invested in the diamond company that uses plasma reactors to reproduce the pressure and heat conditions necessary to create these gemstones. In addition, since they do not need the mining sector, it is estimated that they are much more sustainable and even take less time to achieve, between 6 and 10 weeks.

In the same year invested in Casper, a mattress sales startup that then closed a $ 55 million funding round, led by the venture capital firm Venture Partners Institucional (IVP). An operation in which Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine and Justin Bieber’s manager also participated.

In May 2016, the startup RUNE which sustainably markets guava-based teas and energy drinks announced that a series of investors had joined to its mission of supporting, through fair trade, the indigenous farmers of the Ecuadorian Amazon. At this point, it will not be very difficult to guess who was within that investor group: exactly, Leonardo Dicaprio. Project in which comedian Marlon Wayans, Adam Rodríguez or tennis players John Isner and Steve Johnson also participated.

In September 2017, DiCaprio began investing in MindMaze, a Swiss-based startup that uses various technologies to study facial expressions and reproduce them through virtual reality. And there is more: in November 2014, the actor joined the CEO of Salesforce to participate in the $ 7.5 million funding round of the startup Cube, which aimed to improve home health care through technology. And more: in 2011 he also participated in a $ 4 million funding round on Mobli, a social website for sharing photos and videos on mobile phones.

Real estate … and a private island

On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio is also a real estate mogul. As detailed by Celebrity Net Worth, in ’98 he spent $ 1.6 million on his first beachfront home in Malibu (California). Later he took over two other houses in the same area. He also owns three properties in Los Angeles, two in the Hollywood Hills and one in Silver Lake. In 2014, it disbursed $ 5.2 million at the former Dinah Shore mansion in Palm Springs. In addition, he owns two apartments in New York City.

And if all this string of houses and luxurious properties were not small, in 2005 Leonardo Dicaprio spent $ 1.75 million for buy a private island in Belize. The idea of ​​the protagonist of Titanic is to create the resort ‘Blackadore Caye, A Restorative Island’ that he will preserve, yes, all the vegetation on the island and it will be focused on health, wellness and sustainability. “The main objective is to do something that changes the world,” he said in an interview published then in The New York Times. Your idea is create something “revolutionary in the environmental movement”.