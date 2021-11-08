How is the Repechage of Grita México A21 played?

Chivas has already secured its place in the Repechage of Grita México A21. The details of how and when it is played, in this article by Herd Passion.

Thanks to the triumph over Mazatlan Soccer Club 1 to 0 with the goal of Angel Zaldivar in the meeting corresponding to matchday 17 of Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League, the Chivas of Guadalajara reached 22 units and guaranteed their place within the first 12 positions of the standings and, consequently, their classification at Repechage.

Now it only remains to wait for the pending commitments to be fulfilled to define the distribution of points and the final locations. As a result, it will be known where the cast of the Sacred Flock what commands Marcelo Míchel Leaño which, by the way, was recently ratified in the position of coach.

The dates of the crosses of the Repechage They are not yet confirmed, but, most likely, they will be carried out as soon as the double date ends FIFA of November. It should be clarified that the games will be between the 11th and the 17th and that in the MX League there is a significant amount of elements that make up selections both of Concacaf like Conmebol. So it is understandable that local activity pauses.

How is the Liga MX Repechage competition system?

The regulation of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, clarifies that the first four teams in the standings will qualify directly to the Big party. Then, from fifth to 12th place, they will be distributed for a single meeting corresponding to the Repechage and, thus, define the places that are missing from the quarterfinals.

That is, today the Chivas of Guadalajara who occupy the 10th place, they will have to settle their pass with Santos Laguna which so far ranks seventh. But, the caveat is that the best placed team at the end of the 17 dates of the regular phase will be local in their stadium and will have a draw in their favor. Therefore, at Sacred Flock it will only serve to win to continue in the competition.