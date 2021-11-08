How is the Liga MX Repechage? This is how the matches will be

Editorial Mediotiempo

Already with America, Atlas, Tigers and Lion installed in the Liguilla directly to finish among the first four places, now it only remains to know the four clubs they will face in the Quarterfinals, three of which could be the so-called big clubs.

With his somersault over Cruz Azul on the last day, Cougars managed to sneak into the Repechage, where they were already Toluca, Saints, Puebla, Blue Cross, Monterrey and Chivaswhile breaking was added Athletic of San Luis for the 0-0 draw against Santos in the last match of Matchday 17.

When will the Opening Repechage be played?

According to the calendar released by Liga MX, the Repechage of Grita México A21 It will be played on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 November, although it will be necessary to define which days the teams that will host the matches will choose.

Liga MX clarified that Reclassification dates and times will be announced next Monday, November 15, after the virtual meeting with the representatives of the participating Clubs.

The crosses of the Repechage

Santos vs. Athletic of San Luis

Venue: TSM Corona Stadium

Tentative date: Sunday, November 21

Possible hours: 20:06 hours.

Toluca vs. Cougars

Stadium: Nemesio Diez

Tentative date: Sunday, November 21

Possible hours: 12:00 hours

Puebla vs. Chivas

Venue: Cuauhtémoc Stadium

Tentative date: Saturday, November 20

Possible hours: 7:00 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs. Monterrey

Venue: Azteca Stadium

Tentative date: Saturday, November 20

Possible hours: 21 hours

What is the format approved by Liga MX

Repechage matches they will be played in a single match at the headquarters of the four clubs that they are in a better position in the table. As a rule, two will be on Saturday and the other two on Sunday. In case the tie prevails in the 90 minutes they will go straight to penalties, without overtime and regardless of the away goal.