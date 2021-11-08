How Cautiously Bullish Bitcoin Traders Use Options to Maintain BTC Exposure

Bitcoin (BTC) traders seem indecisive about the next step and this is reflected in the price that ranges between $ 58,400 and $ 63,400 in the last 14 days. There are some bearish signals coming from the US regulatory front, but at the same time, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surpassing $ 1.2 billion in assets under management have also boosted investor expectations.

Bitcoin price in USD on Coinbase. Source: TradingView

A CryptoQuant report on Nov.5 confirmed that whales have represented the biggest selling pressure in recent days. The on-chain monitoring resource focused its attention on the “whale swap rate,” the percentage of inflows coming from the largest wallets, and it showed a clear increase from mid-October to today.

Also, on November 1, The US Department of the Treasury urged Congress to act swiftly to enact legislation ensuring that issuers of stablecoins are regulated similarly to US banks in practice., the report recommends that stablecoins be issued only through “entities that are insured depository institutions.”

Even so, Institutional money managers managed to add $ 2 billion in Bitcoin through mutual funds in October. According to the CoinShares flow report from October 31, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which was officially launched on October 19, accounted for a $ 1.2 billion inflow.

Options allow traders to bet on bullish and bearish movements

Contrary to popular belief, derivatives markets were not designed for gambling and excessive leverage. Derivatives trading has been around for more than five decades and institutional traders have been shifting their attention, and volume, to cryptocurrencies in recent years.

The issue became the centerpiece on July 7, when Bloomberg reported a $ 4.8 million profit on the options trading of the husband of Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives. In a financial disclosure on July 2, Paul Pelosi reported that he was exercising call options to acquire 4,000 shares of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, at an exercise price of $ 1,200.

Options trading presents different opportunities for investors looking to profit from higher volatility, maximizing profits if the price stays in a specific range or gaining protection against sharp price drops. Those complex operations that involve more than one instrument are known as option structures.

How to Limit Losses and Maintain Unlimited Profits

For those unfamiliar with options trading, Cointelegraph previously published an article detailing all the advantages and disadvantages of options, including the benefits over trading futures contracts.

To cover losses due to unexpected price fluctuations, the “risk reversal” option strategy can be used. The investor benefits from being a long strategy in the call options, but pays for them by selling the put option. Basically, this setup eliminates the risk of stocks trading sideways, but carries substantial risk if the asset trades lower.

Profit and loss estimation. Source: Deribit Position Builder

The above trade focuses exclusively on December 31 options, but investors will find similar patterns with different expirations. First, one needs to buy protection against a downward movement by buying put option contracts of 2.45 BTC (sell) of $ 44,000.

Later, the trader will sell 2 BTC put options (sell) with option contracts of USD 54,000 to offset returns above this level. Finally, the purchase of 2.20 $ 85,000 call option contracts for positive price exposure.

This option structure does not generate gains or losses between USD 54,000 (11.5% less) and USD 85,000 (39% more). By doing this, the investor is betting that the price of Bitcoin on December 31 at 8:00 am UTC will be above that range while gaining exposure to unlimited gains and a maximum loss of 0.455 BTC.

There is no cost associated with this option structure, but the exchange will require a margin deposit to cover potential losses. Keep in mind that the minimum options trade on most derivatives exchanges is a 0.10 BTC contract.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

